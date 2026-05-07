Tyla Explains That Awkward Rihanna Clip From Met Gala 2026

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Tyla is addressing that awkward clip of her standing near Rihanna at the 2026 Met Gala.

If you didn’t see, a clip from the annual event went viral this week that showed the 24-year-old singer standing in the background with Rihanna talking to a reporter and answering some questions.

Tyla saw the chatter, with many wondering why they didn’t speak.

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Tyla took to TikTok to address the situation, revealing what happened last year.

“Everyone knows I love Rih,” she began. “I met her last year and she was cool… I met her, but I think she was occupied,” she revealed. “I went up to her, I was like, ‘Oh, hey!’ She was like, ‘Hey, um, my baby daddy’s calling me.’ And then she left.”

Tyla revealed her reaction at the time.

“I was like, ‘Oop.’ Maybe she was busy,” Tyla said. “I don’t know. I felt awkward.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tyla then addressed the 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna.

About this year’s Met Gala, she shared, “I felt awkward, I don’t know how to say hi. If I feel like someone’s busy, it’s like, mmm. So this time, I was waiting for my car and she was right there… I [didn’t] wanna go up, because I felt like she was busy.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

She then revealed what she wants any future interaction with Rihanna to look like.

“If we do end up speaking ever, I want it to be, like, calm, so we both can just, you know, vibe, and talk nicely.”

Watch Tyla’s full TikTok explanation…

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