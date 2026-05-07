Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Reportedly Expecting Baby with Mystery Girlfriend After 7 Months of Dating

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James Kennedy is going to be a dad, according to a new report.

The 34-year-old reality star, best known for being part of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules cast, is reportedly expecting a baby with his mystery girlfriend.

TMZ reports that James and his new girlfriend have “been dating for about seven months,” but she’s not a public figure and is trying to stay out of the spotlight.

James was previously engaged to Raquel Leviss and then later dated Ally Lewber, with both of those relationships being shown on the Bravo reality show. He left the show after season 11, which aired back in 2024.

In recent years, James has been focusing on his sobriety after being arrested for domestic violence during his relationship with Ally.

“I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”

–James Kennedy, December 2024



James and Ally split up shortly after the arrest and she later spoke out to explain why she was glad that she got out of the relationship.

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