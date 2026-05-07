Victoria Beckham Responds to ‘Brand Beckham’ Claims After Son Brooklyn’s Allegation

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Victoria Beckham is speaking to the “Brand Beckham” claims.

If you don’t know, her son Brooklyn Beckham, who is now estranged from the family, brought up this concept when he released his candid statement about his issues with his famous parents.

Victoria Beckham went on a podcast and spoke about the “brand” association.

“Do you know when myself and David first met, it was never the intention to start a brand?” the 52-year-old fashion designer said on the new episode of Emma Grede’s “Aspire” podcast. “People talk about ‘Brand Beckham,’ and that has happened so organically.”

She shared, “When I first met David, I mean, he was a Brylcreem boy. He was playing for Manchester United. David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi, [and] I was in the Spice Girls, and that’s where I learned so much about how to build a brand, you know, and marketing.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

What did Brooklyn Beckham say about “Brand Beckham” back in January?

In January, Brooklyn revealed several allegations and claims about his parents.

“Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations. We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family!’”

See what Brooklyn alleged about his mom’s dancing at his wedding and more.

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