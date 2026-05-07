‘We Were Liars’ Season 2 Casts Young Versions of Sinclair Family, Plus a New Character!

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May 7, 2026
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Season two of We Were Liars is going to be great, based on the cast additions that were just confirmed!

Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars, the series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

The Prime Video series does not yet have a season two release date.

There are new characters joining the world, as well as younger versions of the characters we’ve met in season one, per Variety.

Josh Dallas photo
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Josh Dallas — young Harris Sinclair

Character Description: Charming, well-heeled, and dedicated to raising his daughters to honor the family name, Harris is a hard worker, a loyal husband, and stoic in the face of crisis. Despite already having command of a media empire, Harris often finds himself cast in the shadow of his even more charming – and far more reckless – older brother, the only person standing in the way of the future he envisions…

Costa D'Angelo photo
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Costa D’Angelo — Pfeff (new character)

Character Description: A New England college kid with a mysterious edge, Pfeff is observant, soulful, and wounded in the most compelling way. When he shows up on Beechwood Island, he doesn’t really intend to upend the Sinclair sisters’ lives – but it’s an inevitability.

Parker Lapaine stock photo
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Parker Lapaine — young Carrie Sinclair

Character Description: In the summer of 1999, Carrie is sensitive, quick-witted, and yearning to be loved. Ostensibly, she is the Harvard-bound, well-heeled, obedient eldest daughter… until an intriguing new boy arrives on the island, and tempts her with a very different kind of future.

Peyton List stock photo
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Peyton List — young Tipper Sinclair

Character Description: The young matriarch of a Kennedy-esque dynasty, Tipper can bake a perfect pie, host the hell out of a dinner party, and deftly pull the strings in her husband’s quest for more wealth and power. She’s always done it all with effortless grace and old-money elegance – but this year, a family crisis exposes her sharp edges, her icy temper, and her dirty little secrets.

Elysia Roorbach photo
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Elysia Roorbach — young Penny Sinclair

Character Description: With a competitive streak a mile wide, Penny is charming, popular, and a hopeless romantic – for now, anyway. She deftly hides her struggles with her body image and a burgeoning panic disorder hidden from everyone, until someone unexpected sees beyond her “Perfect Penny” mask.

Fun fact about Elysia: she’s dating The Pitt’s Patrick Ball!

Madison Wolfe stock photo
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Madison Wolfe — young Bess Sinclair

Character Description: The summer she turns 16, Bess dreams of being a songwriter, an adventurer, and most importantly… nothing like her mother. Desperate to fit in with the older kids, especially the three college-age boys who have unexpectedly moved into the guest house, Bess will do anything to impress them… including some things she’ll live to regret.

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