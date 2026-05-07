Zoe Kravitz Calls Out Hulu as ‘Tacky’ for Using Canceled Show ‘High Fidelity’ to Make Harry Styles Reference

Credit: Getty Images/Instagram

Zoe Kravitz is calling out Hulu for what they posted.

If you don’t know, it was recently revealed that Zoe is engaged to Harry Styles! And for some additional backstory, Zoe actually starred in a Hulu series called High Fidelity, but they canceled the show after only 1 season.

Last week, Hulu used a still from Zoe‘s canceled series with a Harry Styles-related caption on their social media.

They captioned the post, “Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on her playlist,” of course, making reference to Harry‘s new album.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Zoe posted in the comments section of the post, “this is tacky @hulu.”

See Zoe’s reaction to Hulu canceling her show, back in 2020

When Hulu canceled High Fidelity, Zoe put them on blast with a pointed comment. By the way, fans were devastated that the show was canceled, and many still comment that they hope it would be revived in some way.

How long have Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz been linked?

If you didn’t know, Harry and Zoe have been romantically linked since August of last year when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Italy. They actually have not made any sort of statement about their time together.

Posted To:Harry Styles High Fidelity hulu Television Zoe Kravitz