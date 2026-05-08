Andrew Rannells Gets Partner Tuc Watkins’ Support at ‘Miss You, Love You’ Movie Premiere!

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Andrew Rannells has the support of his longtime love Tuc Watkins at the premiere of his new movie!

The couple walked the red carpet together for the premiere of the HBO film Miss You, Love You on Thursday night (May 7) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

They were joined at the event by Andrew‘s co-stars Allison Janney, Bonnie Hunt, Suzy Nakamura, Oscar Nunez, and Lisa Schurga, as well as writer and director Jim Rash and producer Nat Faxon.

What is Miss You, Love You about?

The new HBO film will debut on the network on Friday, May 29 at 8pm.

A blunt, grieving widow, Diane Patterson (Allison Janney) is forced to plan her husband’s funeral with a total stranger: her estranged son’s assistant, Jamie Simms (Andrew Rannells). As they fumble through grief and their strange, darkly funny circumstances, buried secrets and long-held resentments surface, but their partnership becomes an unlikely conduit for connection, laughter, and healing for this mother and her unexpected surrogate son.

The movie will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Tuc Watkins wrote a sweet note about the film!

Andrew and Tuc met in 2018 while playing a couple in the Broadway production of The Boys in the Band. They later reprised the roles for the Netflix film adaptation.

Tuc took to Instagram to share photos from the premiere and encourage fans to watch the movie. He previously worked with Jim, the director, on the TV show Shifting Gears.

“On May 29 skip your acting class and just watch Allison & Andrew in “Miss You, Love You” on @hbomax written/directed beautifully by my tv hub Jim Rash,” Tuc wrote.

Andrew commented on the post and said, “Baby.” He added a heart face emoji.

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:Allison Janney Andrew Rannells Bonnie Hunt Event Photos Jim Rash Lisa Schurga Oscar Nunez Suzy Nakamura Tuc Watkins