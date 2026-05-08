Ariana Grande Announces Release Date for New Single ‘hate that i made you love me’

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Ariana Grande is gearing up to release new music!

Last month, the 32-year-old Grammy winner announced that she will be releasing her new album petal this summer on July 31 via Republic Records.

Ahead of the release of the new album, Ariana has announced that the first single off of the album will be titled “hate that i made you love me.”

Ariana will be dropping the new song in just a few short weeks on Friday, May 29. You can pre-order “hate that i made you love me” HERE.

“One of my favorite songs I’ll ever write produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant Ilya, the one and only Max Martin (and me,” Ariana wrote on Instagram while announcing the song. “I simply cannot wait for it to be yours.”

Executive produced and co-written by Ariana and ILYA, petal will be the Oscar-nominated actress’ eighth studio album. Ariana released her last studio album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2024, followed by the deluxe edition, Brighter Days Ahead.

The Wicked star will play arenas across North America and the UK this summer for The Eternal Sunshine Tour, kicking off in early June in California and ending in August in London. Click here for info on where she’s performing and how to buy tickets.

Fans can now pre-order petal in variety of digital and physical formats, including standard LP, CD, and cassette, along with a D2C-exclusive LP variant, at her official store.

In a new Instagram post, Ariana explained the meaning behind the new album title.

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