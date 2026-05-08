Blake Lively’s Lawyer Explains Her Decision to Attend Met Gala 2026 Following Justin Baldoni Settlement

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Blake Lively‘s lawyer is addressing her recent appearance at the 2026 Met Gala.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old Gossip Girl actress made a surprise appearance at the big fashion event hours after it was announced that she had finally reached a settlement with Justin Baldoni following their lengthy It Ends With Us legal battle.

When asked if Blake‘s decision to attend the Met Gala was “a strategic move,” the actress’ attorney Sigrid McCawley told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (May 7), that Blake is focused “on exposing the digital retaliation campaign here that was weaponized against her.”

“As part of that, it’s about standing up and not being silenced, right? Moving on with your life, moving forward, and that’s exactly what Blake is intent on doing,” McCawley added, in part. “She was incredibly brave to stand up for herself in that moment and for others in the workplace and she’s going to continue to pave that path of being really bold and brave in this moment.”

After news of the settlement was announced, Blake‘s lawyers claimed a legal victory over Justin, 41. The Jane the Virgin actor’s lawyer then hit back and said that this is the “real reason” why Blake settled.

If you didn’t see, TMZ recently clarified rumors about who invited Blake to the 2026 Met Gala.

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