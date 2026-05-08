‘Boots’ Actor Kieron Moore Gets Support from Co-Stars Angus O’Brien & Liam Oh at ‘Blue Film’ Screening

Credit: Mettie Ostrowski / Obscured Releasing

The cast of the short-lived Netflix series Boots are still super supportive of each other and there was another reunion this week!

After traveling to Mexico with star Miles Heizer, actor Angus O’Brien joined Liam Oh to support their former co-star Kieron Moore at his Blue Film screening on Wednesday (May 6) at the IFC Center in New York City.

Kieron was also joined at the screening by co-star Reed Birney and writer-director Elliot Tuttle.

What is Blue Film about?

When a fetish camboy (Kieron Moore) visits a client in exchange for $50,000, he discovers a masked man (Reed Birney) with a camera and a series of increasingly probing questions. But when the man reveals a disturbing connection to Aaron’s past, the two drop their personas and gradually reveal their true desires in a seductive thriller being called “one of the most daring American films of recent vintage.”

Blue Film is now playing in select markets and will expand to more markets in the coming weeks.

Reed had support from his friend, The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd, at the screening.

When was Boots canceled?

The acclaimed series, which had plenty of fans, was a coming-of-age LGBTQ+ story set in the “tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal.”

Boots follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

Netflix canceled the show in December 2025.

Find out what Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said about the cancellation of Boots.

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