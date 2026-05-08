Carrie Underwood Reflects on Online Hate, Responds to Rumors of Nikki Glaser Beef

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Carrie Underwood is sharing how she handles online hate.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner and American Idol judge visited Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s The Highway earlier this week for the Tuesday (May 6).

Cody asked the singer about things she previously felt “stressed about” on stage that no longer concern her.

“I mean, it’s evolved over time. My time on American Idol, you know, we kind of had like message boards and things like that, and it was kind of the beginning of just meanness online, I guess,” she reflected.

Carrie noted how it’s something everyone has to deal with even more now.

“We just kind of are in a world right now where we forget that we’re watching human beings do things, you know, and it’s so easy to talk about that,” she continued. “And but then it’s now it’s so easy for them to see that. It’s no longer like water cooler chats I never would have known about what people were talking about in school or whatever, and now you can just say it online. So, that’s a thing that everybody’s got to have to navigate.”

“I promise you someday you won’t care, but right now I know they do care,” she added.

Cody also brought up how people were trying to make a big deal out of a perceived tension between Carrie and guest judge Nikki Glaser.

“I’m like, ‘Do you know Carrie Underwood?’ Like, she’s never going to be a mean person…” he said. “They want to cause a catfight over the smallest little thing.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer said she’s “very used to that,” because people always try to create drama whenever “two ladies” are “in the same room together.

“And she was wonderful. And I think she did such a great job because it’s not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say. And I don’t know, I feel like she did everything wonderfully. But no, there’s no beef. I have no beef,” she said.

Carrie recently shared the details of her farm life.

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