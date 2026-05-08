Chiwetel Ejiofor & Renate Reinsve Step Out for Special Screening of New Movie ‘Backrooms’ in L.A.

Credit: Todd Williamson for A24

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve are stepping out to promote their new horror movie!

The Oscar-nominated actors hit the red carpet together as they arrived at a special screening of their new movie Backrooms presented by A24, Chernin Entertainment and BeyondFest on Thursday (May 7) held at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Mark Duplass, Lukita Maxwell, and Finn Bennett along with director Kane Parsons.

Credit: Todd Williamson for A24

Following the screening, the cast participated in a Q&A to chat about the making of the movie. Afterwards, guests were treated to a post-screening reception at Siete at Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the movie: “A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.”

Backrooms is based on Kane Parsons‘ web series and inspired by the “Backrooms” creepypasta, which is a catch-all term for any horror content posted onto the Internet. The movie was written by Will Soodik.

Backrooms is scheduled to be released in the United States by A24 on May 29, 2026.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars at the screening…

Posted To:Backrooms Chiwetel Ejiofor Event Photos Finn Bennett Kane Parsons Lukita Maxwell Mark Duplass Renate Reinsve