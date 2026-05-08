Dave Coulier Addresses Concerns Over Weight Loss & Voice Change Amid Cancer Battle

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Dave Coulier is sharing an update amid his cancer battle.

On Thursday (May 7), the 55-year-old Full House alum shared a new video on Instagram where he addressed concerns about his recent weight loss and voice change as he continues to battle cancer.

“I haven’t posted in quite a while. The last time I did, some of you said I looked differently and I sound differently. I do,” Dave began. “What you are seeing is the side effect of the extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat, and I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months.”

He went on to say that he had lost “45 pounds” during recent radiation treatments.

“[The weight loss is] what you are seeing. And it’s affected my ability to speak,” he explained. “Some of you said that I sound differently. So yeah, you’re right on with what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing.”

Dave also shared some positive news, revealing his hair is “kind of growing back” after undergoing chemotherapy to treat his lymphoma in 2025.

“We got our PET scans back and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma,” he said. “So, we’re very pleased with all of that … I wish good health to all of you!”

If you don’t know, the 66-year-old Uncle Joey actor was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in November 2024. In March of last year, Dave confirmed that a biopsy showed that he was cancer-free, five months after his initial diagnosis.

Then, in December of 2025, he revealed doctors found P16 squamous carcinoma in his tongue and had to undergo radiation.

This past February, Dave shared the good news that he is in remission from both of his cancers.

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