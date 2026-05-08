Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Emmy Rossum & More Glam Up for NYC Ballet Gala 2026

Credit: Getty

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus may not have been on the Met Gala red carpet this week, but we’re still getting a glam red carpet look from them!

The longtime couple, who rarely make public appearances together, looked fabulous while attending the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala on Thursday (May 7) at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in NYC.

More stars in attendance at the gala were Emmy Rossum, Mick Jagger and longtime partner Melanie Hamrick, Ashley Graham, ballerina Tiler Peck, and more.

The theme of the event was “Set in Stone – Creation & Preservation” and there was a full program for the audience members.

The evening will feature a one-night-only program with a world premiere by Principal Dancer Tiler Peck—her second commission for the Company—set to Édouard Lalo’s romantic Symphonie Espagnole in D Minor. This exciting debut will feature world-renowned violinist Hilary Hahn who will perform with the NYCB Orchestra and a cast of over 30 dancers. The program will conclude with George Balanchine’s Diamonds—the grand finale of Jewels set to Tschaikovsky’s regal Symphony No. 3—presented in celebration of the ballet’s upcoming diamond anniversary in 2027.

See photos of all the guests below!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

Emmy Rossum

Ashley Graham

Mick Jagger and fiancee Melanie Hamrick

Tiler Peck

Fran Drescher and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson

David Burtka and daughter Harper

Sutton Stracke

Laetitia Hollard

Hari Nef

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Kelli Giddish

See a full gallery of photos below.

Posted To:Ashley Graham David Burtka Diane Kruger Emmy Rossum Event Photos Fran Drescher Hari Nef Harper Burtka-harris Johaness Huebl Kelli Giddish Laetitia Hollard Melanie Hamrick Mick Jagger Norman Reedus Olivia Palermo Peter Marc Jacobson Sutton Stracke Tiler Peck