Does the Billie Eilish Movie (2026) Have an End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After, Revealed

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Billie Eilish‘s new concert movie, Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D, is now playing in theaters everywhere!

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer co-directed the movie with the legendary filmmaker James Cameron and they’ve reinvented the concert experience, according to reports.

Billie wants her fans to feel like they’re at her show and is encouraging people to dance and sing along to the music while in the movie theater.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during the Billie Eilish concert movie?

We can confirm that YES, there is something to watch during the credits roll for Billie Eilish’s concert movie, so stick around if you want to watch it.

While the credits are shown, you can watch a time-lapse video of Billie‘s stage being deconstructed by her crew, right after the show.

There is nothing at the very end of the credits.

Did you see that Billie made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend at the movie premiere?!

Posted To:Billie Eilish end credits Movies