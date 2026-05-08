Dorit Kemsley’s Ex PK Claims She Spent Nearly $1 Million on Luxury Items While Family Struggled to Pay Mortgage

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Dorit Kemsley is facing new allegations from her estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

In a new court filling, PK, 58, claimed that the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent nearly $1 million on high fashion items and designer goods while their family behind on mortgage payments.

According to the court documents obtained by People, PK alleged that Dorit spent “approximately 80% of her available funds for her personal expenses which included her clothing and travel totaling in excess of $1,000,000.”

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From December 28, 2024 through March 31, PK claims that Dorit spent $995,270 on “wardrobe related expenses” including about $69,000 in charges from Louis Vuitton, another $69,000 from Chanel, $38,000 from Hermes, and $22,000 from Saint Honore between October 30, 2025 and January 6.

Following a review of Dorit‘s Bravo contract, a legal review allegedly determined that the large sums of money Dorit spent on clothes were “personal expenses” as they were not required of her to purchase for her role on the hit TV show, per the filing.

The spending allegations came as the former couple was facing the potential foreclosure of their home, for which they allegedly owed $6 million in mortgage payments. In the filing, PK claims he urged Dorit to work with lenders and realtors to move towards selling the property, but claims that she did not want to sell.

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PK additionally alleges that he offered to permit Dorit and their two children – son Jagger, 12, and daughter Phoenix, 10 – to temporarily move into his residence while he handled the sale of the property, which they purchased in 2019.

In text messages included in the filing, Dorit is seen asking PK to pay off the debt and take the home “out of foreclosure” so as to not “put the kids through unnecessary damage.”

After 10 years of marriage, Dorit filed for divorce from PK in April 2025 after photos surfaced of him with another woman.

Earlier this year, Dorit shared an update on her dating life following the split.

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