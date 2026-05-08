Gerard Butler Set for New World Cup Thriller Movie ‘The Nest,’ Will Play a Sniper

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Gerard Butler will be saving the day again!

The 56-year-old actor will star in the upcoming thriller movie The Nest, which will be set around the World Cup soccer tournament.

News of the movie comes just one month before the World Cup comes to the United States, with games taking place all over the country.

What is The Nest about?

Deadline reports that Gerard will be playing “a sniper who receives an anonymous threat over the radio and must race against a ticking clock in order to save his family and 70,000 fans at the biggest sporting event on the globe – the World Cup.”

The movie will be produced by Thunder Road, the production company behind John Wick. It’s being reported that the film’s budget is in the $70-$80 million range.

Gerard Butler has a new movie that just got added to streaming

If you missed Gerard‘s movie Greenland 2: Migration when it was released in theaters earlier this year, you’re in luck as you can now watch it on HBO Max for free as part of your subscription.

In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home.

Gerard was just seen attending a famous comedian’s show in London!

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