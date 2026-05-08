‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Couple Gets Engaged in Surprise Proposal in Season 22 Finale (Spoilers)

Credit: ABC

There was a surprise engagement in the season 22 finale of Grey’s Anatomy!

This post will contain spoilers, so beware of reading further if you don’t want to know what happens.

The finale episode saw the departures of Kevin McKidd‘s Owen Hunt and Kim Raver‘s Teddy Altman, who were given a happy ending with a new life in Paris.

Another couple on the show also got a happy moment, despite a tragic incident that led to it.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) are engaged!

Nick was involved in the bridge collapse and was rushed to the hospital for surgery. After he woke up, Meredith was by his side and whispered to him, “Marry me.”

“How badly was I hurt,” Nick asked her.

Meredith replied, “Enough to make me think about all the people I lost and I really don’t want to lose him. It turns out me not being married to you hasn’t protected me from anything. And I love you and I love our life together. And I don’t want my fear to get in the way of that anymore.”

Nick met Meredith when he was a patient in season 14 and he said that he’s been wanting to marry her since “the last time” he was laying in a bed in that hospital.

Nick accepted Meredith’s proposal and we can expect a wedding in season 23!

The engagement was planned at the beginning of the season, according to the showrunner!

Showrunner Meg Marinis told Variety, “This was something that we planned out from the beginning of the season. I told Ellen that I wanted to end with a proposal. She wanted to see how it played out, but in that middle episode in the season this year when his sister came to visit, we learned more about Nick — and so did Meredith. Meredith learned that he had had this dream of having this marriage and this happy home life, and it got taken away from him.”

“Obviously, she’s always had a complicated relationship with marriage, even with Derek. She didn’t want to get married in the traditional sense. And after losing her husband in such a horrific way, she was like, ‘No way am I going to go through that again.’ And when it almost happens again, she realizes, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter if we’re married or not. It still hurts. So why not do this thing that I know that he wants?'” Meg added.

She continued, “He’s done so much for her. He’s moved multiple times. When she makes these big career decisions, he is still by her side. This is her trying to show him the love is the same from her. She loves him; she doesn’t want to live without him. She doesn’t have to get married and he won’t make her get married. But she’s going to, because why not give it to him if it doesn’t make a difference based on what she just went through?”

Find out why Kevin and Kim actually left the show.

Posted To:Greys Anatomy Television