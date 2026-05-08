Holly Madison Shares Details About ‘Really Weird’ Group Sex Nights with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion

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Holly Madison is reflecting on some of the NSFW and “weird” details of living at the Playboy Mansion with Hugh Hefner.

The 47-year-old author and television personality visited Kristin Cavallari for a new episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest uploaded on Tuesday (May 5).

She shared what it was really like being one of Hugh‘s main three girlfriends for many years alongside Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. The trio previously starred on the E! reality show The Girls Next Door beginning in 2005.

Holly explained that Hugh would frequently invite multiple girls to his bedroom for group sex, resulting in “a really weird scene.”

She continued, “Yeah, kind of like taking turns and then the girls who weren’t active with him were kind of like acting like they were active with the other girls, but not really.”

Holly said “nobody liked it and everybody tried to just get it done as fast as possible.”

“It would be kind of silhouetted because you’d have, like, these giant screens of porn going and it would be just girls like talking s–t with each other,” she added.

As for one-on-one nights, Holly shared that they were pretty normal and “very suburban,” generally consisting of “us watching a movie or he’s doing a crossword puzzle and I’m reading.”

Last year, the mom-of-two explained why Hugh hated red lipstick on Playboy models.

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