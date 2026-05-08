Hudson Williams’ Groomer Fires Back at Critics of ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star’s Met Gala Makeup: ‘It Cost Nothing to Be Kind’

Credit: Getty Images

Hudson Williams‘ groomer Aika Flores is responding to criticism her client received over his Met Gala look.

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry star made his debut at the fashion event on Monday (May 4) in an ensemble that included a blue Balenciaga look coupled with blue and red eyeshadow applied to emulate the iconic look from Natalie Portman‘s Black Swan.

It quickly sparked debate among Hudson‘s fans and those who felt that the look missed the mark of the “Fashion is Art” dress code and “Costume Art” theme.

Credit: Getty Images

Aika ended up turning to Threads to share her thoughts on the backlash.

“Met Gala was chaos & a career highlight. High pressure, high stakes,” Aika wrote. “As an artist, I receive all feedback, positive & negative, with grace & gratitude; it’s all part of growth.”

She continued, “Taking a risk always comes at a cost, & I stand by that. There’s always room to evolve, no matter where I am in my career. But while everyone is entitled to an opinion, it’s important to remember there’s a human with feelings behind the work, building something with purpose, vision, & heart. It cost nothing to be kind.”

“Please be kind to each other. *logging off,” Aika concluded.

Party details and photos of Hudson with his co-star Connor Storrie have been publicly released!

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