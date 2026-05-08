Human Bone Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home: Police Explain Where It’s From

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A human bone was found near the home of Nancy Guthrie in Arizona, but authorities are not connecting it to her case.

The mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since January 31 and police are still searching for her amid a suspected kidnapping.

About seven miles from Nancy‘s home in Arizona, a human bone was found on Thursday (May 7), a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department confirmed.

The bone is not believed to be part of any criminal proceeding and is actually being investigated as a “prehistoric anthropological” finding. The University of Arizona Department of Anthropology and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation, police told People.

The search for Nancy is ongoing, with the FBI offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to her recovery and the Guthrie family offering a $1 million reward. The FBI can be reached at 1-800-CALL-FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s can be reached at 520-351-4900. Contact either of these numbers with any information.

Savannah has since returned to her job at Today and has been back at the newsdesk on the morning show for a full month.

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