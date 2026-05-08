Is There a ‘Sheep Detectives’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The movie The Sheep Detectives, starring Hugh Jackman and a star-studded cast of talking sheep, is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during The Sheep Detectives?

We can confirm that NO, there is no traditional post-credits scene during the movie The Sheep Detectives, but there IS something that you might want to stick around for if you absolutely don’t want to miss anything.

At the very end of the credits roll, the sheep named Cloud says, “I still think it’s the maid.”

The Sheep Detectives is based on Leonie Swann‘s novel Three Bags Full and features a screenplay and screen story by Craig Mazin.

“In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers.”

Watch the trailer below!

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