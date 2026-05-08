Jack Antonoff Goes Shirtless for a Day at the Beach in Hawaii

Credit: Backgrid USA

Jack Antonoff is enjoying some time in Hawaii!

The 42-year-old music producer was spotted spending time in the ocean on Friday (May 8). He was shirtless and in swim trunks and sunglasses as he went swimming and did some paddleboarding in the water.

It also looked like he might have met up with some people during his time in the water.

Jack is married to actress Margaret Qualley, though she doesn’t appear in the photos with him.

In late April, Taylor Swift addressed her relationship with the producer after rumors surfaced that the pair might be in a feud since she did not produce her newest album.

“Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine and one of my best friends,” she said in a new interview. Read what else she said here.

Also in April, Lena Dunham spoke about Jack in her new memoir, admitting that she cheated on him at one point during their relationship because he had developed a “closeness” to a “teen pop star” that was “striking an odd note.”

Find out why Jack went viral at the Grammys earlier this year.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jack Antonoff on a tropical getaway in Hawaii…

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