James Charles Slammed for Calling a Former Spirit Airlines Employee a ‘Lazy Piece of S–t’ for Sending Him a GoFundMe Link

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James Charles is facing a lot of backlash right now after he ranted over a message he received from a woman who allegedly got laid off by Spirit Airlines.

17,000 people lost their jobs last week when budget airline Spirit shut down all operations.

One of those people sent a message to James with a GoFundMe link, asking for a donation after allegedly losing her job. James went on his backup TikTok account to share a video ranting about the message, calling the woman a “lazy piece of s–t.”

“I just got a DM on here from a girl that said, ‘Good morning, James. I know you’ll probably never see this, but if you could just take one minute to read it would really mean a lot to me. I’m really struggling right now because Spirit Airlines just filed for bankruptcy and I have lost my job. Here’s a GoFundMe link. Any donations help.'”

James talked in a mocking tone and then sent some sarcastic advice to the woman, which has not been going over well with people on social media. The video has since been deleted, but screen-recordings are going viral on the internet. Watch the full video here.

“I’m sure they do, sweetheart. I’m sure they do. You know what else would help you? Getting another job. Yeah, try that. Because in the time that it took you to copy and paste the same f–k ass message to myself, who you don’t follow, by the way, and probably a hundred other influencers and celebrities, you could’ve applied for a hundred other jobs. But you didn’t, ‘cause you’re a lazy piece of s–t, and you’re entitled, and you think that influencers and celebrities should fund your life for you. Why would I ever help you?”

James seemed mostly turned off by the fact that the woman didn’t follow him, because he might have been inclined to support a real fan. It seemed like the woman may have been sending the message to several famous people.

“You’re not a fan, you don’t even follow me, you’ve never supported me, this is your first time DMing. And you think that I’m gonna send you money because you lost your job?! Oh my God, welcome to the real world, sweetheart. People lose their jobs every f–king day. And you’re white, pretty, and able-bodied; you’re in a much better position than a lot of other people out here who are trying clearly much harder to make a better life for themselves. Why would I f–king help you?! “I’m not f–king helping you. All you did was lost your job. Welcome to the real world. I could at least understand if you were like, ‘James, I’m a longtime fan, here’s a trillion years of DMs and my support for you, I love you. I’m suffering with a really rare genetic disease that there’s no cure for, and I’m trying to raise money for myself and other people that have this.’ Maybe I would help. This bitch, you lost your f–king job? Ugh! What are we gonna do? Nothing! I’m gonna do nothing, you know what you need to do? Go find a f–king new one girl! Put some effort into the workplace! Ugh!”

This isn’t the first time that James has been mixed up in viral controversy.

Posted To:James Charles