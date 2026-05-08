Jelly Roll Goes Jogging in Los Angeles as He Continues His Weight Loss Journey

Credit: Backgrid USA

Jelly Roll is getting some exercise in!

The 41-year-old country singer was spotted jogging on Wednesday (May 6) in Los Angeles as he continues to work on his weight-loss journey.

For his workout, he wore a black T-shirt, athletic cargo shorts, and Nike A’One basketball shoes.

In April, Jelly Roll got candid about his weight loss journey in a YouTube video, opening up about how he’s been “avoiding the scale” after saying he “lost” his “way” amid his journey.

“I had a big Thanksgiving meal, I had a big birthday meal, I ate a big Christmas meal. Kinda got off the rails and I broke my collarbone…a few days before Christmas,” he reflected in the video.

Last week, Post Malone announced that he was canceling several weeks of his upcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2 that he’s doing alongside Jelly Roll. He shared that he wants to finish his upcoming album before he goes on the road.

His wife, Bunnie XO, shared some NSFW details about her husband and how their sex life has changed after his nearly 300-lb weight loss over the past few years.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jelly Roll jogging in Los Angeles…

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