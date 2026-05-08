Jessica Chastain Sports Blonde Hair on ‘The Off Weeks’ Set with Ben Stiller in NYC

Credit: Backgrid USA

Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller are hard at work on their new Apple TV series.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress showed off her platinum blonde hair as she and the 60-year-old Emmy winner filmed scenes for their upcoming series The Off Weeks on Thursday afternoon (May 7) in New York City.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Fellow co-stars also seen on set were Kate Burton and Arian Moayed as they filmed what appeared to be a funeral scene outside of a church.

Here’s a synopsis for The Off Weeks: When divorce throws writing professor Gus Adler’s life into chaos, he struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West, a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-weeks ambitions on a fatal collision course.

Credit: Backgrid USA

The cast also includes Richard Gere, Annaleigh Ashford, and John Cho.

Michael Showalter will direct and executive produce, with Alissa Nutting set as showrunner. Along with starring in the series, Jessica and Ben are also serving as executive producers.

If you didn’t see, Jessica recently shared an update on her Apple TV series The Savant. If you recall, the investigative thriller television show was set to release back in September, but was pulled from the release schedule following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller on set of the new Apple TV series in NYC…

Posted To:Arian Moayed Ben Stiller Candid Photos Jessica Chastain Kate Burton