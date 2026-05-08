Jonathan Bailey & Natalie Portman to Star in Thriller Movie ‘Pumping Black’

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Jonathan Bailey and Natalie Portman are teaming up for a new movie!

On Friday (May 8), Variety announced that the 38-year-old Bridgerton actor and the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress will be starring in the new movie Pumping Black, a psychological thriller set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling.

Here’s the synopsis: “Pumping Black follows cyclist Taylor Mace, who at 35-years-old is finding himself aging out of the sport. He is taken under the wing of Andrea Lathe, a doctor driven by her own thirst for victory and power. As the race to the Tour de France progresses, Taylor must take increasingly dark measures to protect his secret.”

According to the description, the movie is an “adrenaline fuelled, dangerous thriller” and is being compared to Black Swan and Whiplash.

Mimi Cave will direct the movie from a screenplay written by Haley Hope Bartels.

The movie news comes after it was announced that Natalie is pregnant with her third child!

Posted To:Jonathan Bailey Movies Natalie Portman