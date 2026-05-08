Josh Duggar & Wife Anna’s NSFW Jail Text Messages Exposed

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Josh Duggar‘s alleged NSFW prison text messages to wife Anna Duggar have been publicly revealed.

The 38-year-old convict was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after he was convicted of receiving and possession child sexual abuse materials.

During his time in custody at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, he messaged his wife, 37, several NSFW messages, such as, “[I] miss you my lover. i miss being in the shower with you scrubbing, i miss watching you try on clothes, i miss watching you being sexy.”

According to texts obtained by People he also wrote, “[O]r you can try on clothes and send me a pic of you in your bra and panties 😉 or try on ‘go to the private pool for sun’ swimsuit? btw you should order you a 2-piece swimsuit since summer is coming on soon, get something hot and fun.”

He would also ask her to buy “something low cut” and congratulated her on “making the scale numbers lower than expected.”

Josh sent the majority of the messages to Anna in the same month that he was convicted for having CSAM.

A few days ahead of his sentencing, he wrote that he had “some great ideas” for what they “could be doing,” like an “awesome foot rub,” “a back rub,” or “something relaxing.”

“And then we could really have some fun … once we were nice and relaxed! So many memories flooding my mind right now,” he continued.

The former reality star also asked Anna to send him sexy pictures, thanking her for a look at her cleavage and for “thinking” of him.

In another message sent around the same time, he said, “[W]ell, i did a lot of writing. it helped. it was inverted, both of us going. both of us being alone. both of us enjoying our newest adventure. both of us having fun, with only us! both of us enjoying each other and taking things up a notch. the intensity is off the charts! you are amazing. you are fun! You are gorgeous, sexy, and beautiful — all in one! you are my precious, lovely bride. my lover. my passion. my dream girl! I am yours and thank you for being mine! I LOVE ALL OF YOU ANNA!”

Earlier this week, his alleged prison texts revealed some complaints he had reportedly shared with his mom, Michelle.

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