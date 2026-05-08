Katy Perry Reacts to Lizzy McAlpine’s Impromptu Cover of ‘Thinking of You,’ Says She Wants to Perform It Together

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Katy Perry‘s song “Thinking of You” has been getting a lot of love on TikTok in recent months and singer Lizzy McAlpine just covered it during an Instagram Live.

A fan reposted a screen recording of the impromptu performance to TikTok and Katy herself watched the clip!

In the video, Lizzy began singing along to the standard version of the song, but then started over with the acoustic version instead.

Katy commented on the TikTok screen capture.

“can someone tell her I want to sing this with her live… and we can sing the acoustics version,” Katy wrote.

Katy released the song in 2008 as a song on her debut album One of the Boys and it became a single the next year, reaching #29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Cause when I’m with him, I am

Thinking of you (Thinking of you, thinking of you)

Thinking of you

What you would do if

You were the one who was

Spending the night (Spending the night, spending the night)

Oh, I wish that I

Was looking into your eyes

Katy has been praised for her songwriting and emotional performance of the song over the years.

Watch Lizzy‘s video below!

Posted To:Katy Perry Lizzy McAlpine Music