Kevin Bacon Got Attacked by Bees While on a Hike with Daughter Sosie Bacon

Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Bacon is sharing the painful (yet also hilarious) details of his recent encounter with a swarm of bees.

The 67-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that he was attacked by the winged insects while hiking with his daughter, Sosie Bacon, and her partner, Scoot McNairy. According to Kevin, the bees singled him out while the others managed to escape untouched.

“So I went for a hike the other day with Sosie and Scoot,” Kevin said in the video shared on Thursday (May 7). “Scoot was in the front, Sosie was in the middle, and I was holding up the rear.”

The Footloose star explained that Scoot spotted a beehive nearby, prompting Sosie to warn her dad to stand back.

He continued, “Scoot points out to the left that there’s a beehive over there. Sosie says, ‘Dad, hey, there’s a beehive. Watch out.’ “

“So these bees, they must not have liked my work or something because they left the two of them alone, and they went full on after me. ‘Let’s attack KB,’ ” the actor joked. “Bees stinging me everywhere, including underneath my shirt.”

While Sosie didn’t film the incident in real time, her dad later asked her to recreate the moment. The video then cuts to a dramatic reenactment from the Smile star, complete with frantic swatting and her version of his “bee sting dance.”

“There’s bees in there,” Sosie says in the clip before acting out the attack with exaggerated panic.

Kevin captioned the post, “The bees attack KB by [Sosie Bacon],” and the comments quickly invited his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, who praised Sosie‘s reenactment by writing, “Soooooo gooood!!” along with some laughing emoji.

Sosie also left a comment, writing, “It was nothing more nothing less than that very dance.”

Kevin and Kyra plan to direct and star in a horror comedy with kids Sosie and Travis soon!

Posted To:Kevin Bacon Sosie Bacon