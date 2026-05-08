‘Lo Arriesgo Todo’ Lyrics: Bruno Mars Drops Spanish Version of ‘Risk It All’ Song – Read the English Translation Too!

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Bruno Mars has dropped his song “Lo Arriesgo Todo,” the Spanish version of his hit song “Risk It All.”

The original song was released in February 2026 as the second single from Bruno‘s most recent album, The Romantic. It reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bruno sings on the English-language track, “Say you want the moon / Watch me learn to fly / Ain’t no mountain you could point to / I wouldn’t climb / It’s crazy, but it’s true / There’s nothing I won’t do / I’d risk it all for you.”

In Spanish, Bruno sings, “Pídeme la luna / Yo aprendo a volar / Por tu amor no hay montaña / Que no pueda escalar / Es loco, pero sí / Yo te quiero así / Lo arriesgo todo por ti.”

Bruno is currently in the middle of the first North American leg of his The Romantic Tour. The tour will head to Europe for the summer before returning to North America for the rest of the year.

Read the English language lyrics below.

Read the Spanish language lyrics below.

Check out the full set list for the tour ahead of seeing the concert live!

Posted To:Bruno Mars Lyrics Music