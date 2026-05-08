‘lovergirl’ Lyrics: Madison Beer Sings About Boyfriend Justin Herbert & Stars in Music Video With Him!

Credit: YouTube

Madison Beer just released her new song “lovergirl” along with a music video starring her boyfriend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The song is featured on the deluxe edition of Madison‘s album locket, which is out now with four brand new tracks.

Madison sings on the track, “I just can’t help that I’m a lover girl / Why not embrace a simple pleasure? Let me hold you close / And we can take off all our clothes / I, I thank God I found you in this lonely world / Why would we ever stop ourselves from doing what feels good? / Baby, if we can, we should.”

The release of the song and deluxe album coincides with the launch of Madison‘s upcoming Locket Tour, which begins next week in Europe.

You can read the lyrics for the song below.

Justin and Madison have been dating since last summer, as far as we know. They first sparked dating rumors after he was spotted visiting her on set of a music video back in August 2025.

Since then, they have made a few public appearances together. They were first seen attending a World Series game in Los Angeles in October, then stepping out for a pre-Grammys event in January and earlier this month, sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in LA.

She has also been spotted attending some of his games at SoFi Stadium.

Back in March, Madison shared a sweet birthday post for Justin on her Instagram story.

“I am so lucky to be yours. You are my dream come true,” she wrote with a photo of him carrying her through a field.

Justin went Instagram official with Madison back in April 2026.

“My world!” he captioned his post. Madison commented on the post, “my baby baby,” along with a lot of loved up emojis.

Check out more photos from the video in the gallery!

Posted To:Justin Herbert Madison Beer Music Music Video