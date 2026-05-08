Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors, Spotted Holding Hands on Movie Date

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Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are reigniting those romance rumors!

Nearly two years after they first sparked dating rumors, the 57-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and the 40-year-old “Bubblin” rapper were spotted holding hands as they stepped out for a movie date on Thursday night (May 7).

In a video obtained by TMZ, Mariah and Anderson were seen wearing coordinating in sparkling outfits as they arrived at Century City Mall in Los Angeles to catch a screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Mariah and Anderson first sparked dating rumors in December 2024 while in Aspen, Colo. for the holidays. Then throughout 2025, the two were spotted holding hands on several occasions.

While appearing on Keke Palmer‘s podcast in September, Mariah said that she and Anderson first met while working on her album Here For It All. When asked about the dating rumors, Mariah played coy, teasing that there is “maybe a little love” between she and Anderson.

If you didn’t see, Mariah shared some rare comments about co-parenting with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Posted To:Anderson Paak Mariah Carey