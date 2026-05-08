Michael Porter Jr. Hits Back at Ex Madison Pettis After the ‘Outer Banks’ Star Called Him a ‘Psychopath’

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Michael Porter Jr. is responding to his ex-girlfriend Madison Pettis calling him a “psychopath.”

The 27-year-old Brooklyn Nets forward was on the Monday (May 4) episode of One Night with Steiny podcast. He discussed their brief relationship.

“I wasn’t feeling that at all because, bro, we dated for what, three months, and nothing happened. Crazy,” Michael recalled.

He and the 27-year-old Outer Banks star dated when she was starring on That’s So Raven spinoff Cory in the House and he was playing college basketball.

In March of this year, Madison called him a “psychopath” while she was on the Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast.

“I mean, my ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath,” she said at the time. “I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about their passion.”

The athlete continued, “I don’t know why 10 years later she’s getting on a podcast talking about, ‘He’s a psychopath.’ She’s scaring all the jawns away.”

According to Michael, they met through Stephen Curry and first started interacting via DMs.

Find out what else Madison said on Owen Thiele‘s podcast regarding her time on Disney Channel.

Posted To:Madison Pettis Michael Porter Jr