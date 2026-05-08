Molly Gordon Teases Connor Storrie’s ‘Genius’ Performance in Their New Movie ‘Peaked’

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Molly Gordon is opening up about working with Connor Storrie.

Last year, it was announced that Molly, 30, will be starring in, directing and writing the new A24 comedy movie Peaked, which follows “the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”

This past February, Connor, 26, joined the cast of the movie in his first role following his breakout performance in Heated Rivalry.

In a new interview with Out, Molly sang her praises for Connor.

“We just wrapped a week ago! Connor is a f—king genius and I’m so lucky that he’s in the movie,” Molly shared. “The whole cast was amazing. I just feel lucky they want to be a part of the film.

“I’m just doing what I can for the [LGBTQ+] community!” she continued. “My favorite community likes me! They will drag you or they will lift you up.”

The cast of Peaked also includes Laura Dern, Emma Mackey, Simone Ashley, Owen Thiele, and Gabby Windey.

It was also recently reported that Connor and Melissa McCarthy are in talks to star in a new mother-son thriller movie!

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