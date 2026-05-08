NBC Orders 4 New Shows to Series for Upcoming 2026-27 TV Season, Including ‘Rockford Files’ Reboot

Credit: nBC

NBC is planning on launching 4 new scripted shows in the upcoming 2026-2027 television season and we have details on all of them!

The network ordered eight pilots this year – five dramas and three comedies – and ultimately decided to move forward with half of them. Two dramas and two comedies are being greenlit for NBC’s TV schedule.

Something notable is how all eight of the pilots were shot in the U.S. during a time when most productions are heading overseas. Amid the downturn in projects filming in Los Angeles, three of them were shot in city on the Universal lot.

There have been many renewals and cancellations at NBC in 2026, but we’re looking forward to these four new shows.

The Rockford Files starring David Boreanaz

David Boreanaz will return to TV in a reboot of the classic show. Also starring are Michaela McManus, Felix Solis and Jacki Weaver.

Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.

Line of Fire starring Peter Krause

Peter Krause will return to NBC in the new series Line of Fire alongside Hope Davis. Also starring are Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

Newlyweds starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly

Real-life couple Tea Leoni and Tim Daly are set to star in the upcoming comedy with Jamie Lee Curtis appearing as a recurring guest star.

A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.

Sunset P.I. starring Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson is set for a new TV series alongside Jane Levy. Also starring are Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David.

Continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show.

Posted To:David Boreanaz Hope Davis Jake Johnson Jane Levy Line Of Fire NBC Newlyweds Peter Krause Sunset Pi Tea Leoni Television The Rockford Files Tim Daly