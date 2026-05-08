Olivia Culpo Announces She is Expecting Her Second Child with Husband Christian McCaffrey, 9 Months After Colette was Born

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Olivia Culpo is expecting her second child!

The 34-year-old model is expecting another baby with her husband, Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia announced the joyful news through Instagram on Friday (May 8), which also happens to be her birthday!

“Best birthday gift Baby #2 coming soon,” she captioned the post, which featured a romantic photo shoot of her and Christian, plus their 9-month-old daughter Colette, and their adorable puppy, Oliver.

The photos shoot also featured a basket of apples, possibly hinting at a fall due date.

She shared additional pregnancy photos in her Instagram Story, including resharing the actual post and adding the text: “I’ve been hiding a special birthday present!”

Along with posing on a picnic blanket, Olivia had a strip of her sonogram images draped across her lap and in frame.

Stars like Olivia Munn, Eiza Gonzalez, and Sofia Grainge commented on the post to congratulate the Miss Universe winner.

They previously announced that they had welcomed baby Colette in a joint post shared in July 2025. Olivia called childbirth “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences.”

In September, she brought the 2-month-old to her first NFL game to cheer on her dad, who is on the San Francisco 49ers.

Find out which other celebrities are pregnant!

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