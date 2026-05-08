Olivia Rodrigo Sells Out Entire World Tour Instantly, Including 25 Extra Shows Due to Demand

Credit: Getty

If you’re hoping to see Olivia Rodrigo on her upcoming The Unraveled Tour, you’re going to need to find resale tickets because every single show is sold out.

The singer’s team has confirmed that the entire global tour is sold out, including 25 extra shows that were added due to the incredible demand.

At a time when many artists are cancelling their tours, allegedly because of low sales, Olivia is proving herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Her team said, “Due to unprecedented demand, new shows have been added across the tour in Boston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and Barcelona. With the newly announced dates, Olivia will officially break and extend several major venue records, placing her alongside some of the most iconic touring artists of all time.”

During the tour, Olivia will perform 11 shows at London’s O2 Arena, 10 shows at New York City’s Barclays Center and 10 shows at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome.

The tour begins on September 25 in Connecticut with the North American leg spanning through February 28, following the 10 shows in Brooklyn, N.Y. The European leg begins in March and runs through May.

Olivia will once again offer Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, with a limited number of $20 USD tickets (or local currency equivalent, plus taxes where applicable) available at a later date. Originally introduced during the GUTS world tour, the program is designed to make attending shows more accessible and affordable for fans.

Check out the full list of 85 shows below.

THE UNRAVELED TOUR 2026/2027 DATES:

Fri, Sep 25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+

Sat, Sep 26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+

Tue, Sep 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+

Wed, Sep 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+

Sat, Oct 3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+

Sun, Oct 4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+

Wed, Oct 7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+

Thu, Oct 8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+

Sun, Oct 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center+

Mon, Oct 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center+

Thu, Oct 15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+

Sat, Oct 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+

Sun, Oct 18 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+ – ADDED DATE

Wed, Oct 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+

Thu, Oct 22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+

Mon, Oct 26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+

Tue, Oct 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+

Thu, Oct 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+

Fri, Oct 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+

Sat, Nov 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^

Sun, Nov 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^

Wed, Nov 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

Thu, Nov 12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

Sun, Nov 15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^

Mon, Nov 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^

Thu, Nov 19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^

Fri, Nov 20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^

Mon, Nov 23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

Tue, Nov 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

Tue, Dec 1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^

Wed, Dec 2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^

Mon, Dec 7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

Tue, Dec 8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

Fri, Dec 11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^

Sat, Dec 12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^

Tue, Dec 15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

Wed, Dec 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

Sat, Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^

Sun, Dec 20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^

Tue, Jan 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Wed, Jan 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Sat, Jan 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Sun, Jan 17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Wed, Jan 20 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^ – ADDED DATE

Thu, Jan 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^ – ADDED DATE

Sun, Jan 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^ – ADDED DATE

Mon, Jan 25 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^ – ADDED DATE

Thu, Jan 28 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^ – ADDED DATE

Fri, Jan 29 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^ – ADDED DATE

Thu, Feb 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Fri, Feb 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Mon, Feb 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Tue, Feb 16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Fri, Feb 19 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^ – ADDED DATE

Sat, Feb 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^ – ADDED DATE

Tue, Feb 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^ – ADDED DATE

Wed, Feb 24 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^ – ADDED DATE

Sat, Feb 27 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^ – ADDED DATE

Sun, Feb 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^ – ADDED DATE

Fri, Mar 19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena~

Sat, Mar 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena~

Tue, Mar 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~

Wed, Mar 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~

Sat, Mar 27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~ – ADDED DATE

Sun, Mar 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~ – ADDED DATE

Thu, Apr 1 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle~

Fri, Apr 2 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle~

Mon, Apr 5 — London, UK — The O2~

Tue, Apr 6 — London, UK — The O2~

Thu, Apr 8 — London, UK — The O2~

Fri, Apr 9 — London, UK — The O2~

Mon, Apr 12 — London, UK — The O2~ – ADDED DATE

Wed, Apr 14 — London, UK — The O2= – ADDED DATE

Thu, Apr 15 — London, UK — The O2= – ADDED DATE

Mon, Apr 19 — London, UK — The O2= – ADDED DATE

Tue, Apr 20 — London, UK — The O2= – ADDED DATE

Fri, Apr 23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena=

Sat, Apr 24 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena= – ADDED DATE

Tue, Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome=

Wed, Apr 28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome=

Sat, May 1 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi=

Sun, May 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi=

Wed, May 5 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi= – ADDED DATE

Thu, May 6 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi= – ADDED DATE

Sun, May 9 — London, UK — The O2= – ADDED DATE

Mon, May 10 — London, UK — The O2= – ADDED DATE

Support Key

+ Wolf Alice

^ Devon Again

# The Last Dinner Party

~ Grace Ives

= Die Spitz

Posted To:Music Olivia Rodrigo