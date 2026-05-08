Pedro Pascal & Jon Favreau Pose with Stormtroopers at ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Event in London

Credit: Getty

Pedro Pascal is stepping out to promote his new Star Wars movie!

The 51-year-old Emmy-nominated actor and director Jon Favreau posed with Stormtroopers as they attended the UK Surprise and Delight Event for The Mandalorian and Grogu on Friday (May 8) held at Outernet in London, England.

For the event, Pedro sported a red button-down shirt with black jeans paired with a bright purple bow tie. The outfit is by Chanel.

Credit: Getty

The day before, Pedro and Jon were joined by Sigourney Weaver as they attended a special fan event for the upcoming movie.

Here’s the synopsis: The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Credit: Getty

Pedro is reprising his role from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Jeremy Allen White also stars in the new movie as Rotta the Hutt, son of deceased Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Watch the trailer!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos from the event…

Posted To:Event Photos Jon Favreau Pedro Pascal Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu