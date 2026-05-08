Rihanna Meets Up with Friends for Dinner at Nobu Downtown in NYC

Credit: Backgrid USA

Rihanna is stepping out for the night!

The 38-year-old “This Is What You Came For” singer and Fenty boss met up with friends for dinner at Nobu Downtown on Thursday night (May 7) in New York City.

For her night out, Rihanna went business casual in a greenish-tan blazer over a black T-shirt and jeans paired with black loafers, a maroon bag, and sunglasses.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Rihanna has been in New York City for the past several days and attended the 2026 Met Gala earlier in the week. She and partner A$AP Rocky continued their tradition by closing the red carpet as they were the last two guests to arrive at the big event.

After the event, Rihanna and Rocky, 37, sparked some alleged drama rumors after he was seen speaking to a woman on red carpet.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Sources later cleared up the rumors, revealing that the woman turned out to be Italian fashion designer and stylist Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, who has known Rihanna for years and has “a lot of respect” for her.

If you didn’t see, the couple’s third child, daughter Rocki, recently made her magazine cover debut!

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