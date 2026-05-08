‘RJ Decker’ Renewed for Season 2 with Scott Speedman Returning for Two ABC Shows

Credit: ABC

The ABC freshman series R.J. Decker has been renewed for season two, which means you’re going to see Scott Speedman back on two shows in the 2026-27 television season!

With the renewal of RJ Decker, all of ABC’s scripted shows have been renewed for new seasons and none of them have been canceled, which is a rare thing to happen. One show got canceled this year, but it seems to be temporary.

R.J. Decker follows a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.

In addition to starring in RJ Decker, Scott also appears on a second scripted ABC show and he had a huge moment in last night’s episode.

Scott Speedman will also be back for more Grey’s Anatomy

In the most recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Scott appeared again in his recurring capacity as Nick Marsh.

Nick was involved in the bridge collapse and was rushed to the hospital for surgery. After he woke up, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was by his side and whispered to him, “Marry me.”

They got engaged!

We’re looking forward to seeing a lot more of Scott on our TV screens in the next year!

Posted To:ABC RJ Decker Scott Speedman Television