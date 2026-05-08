‘Rock Music’ Lyrics: Charli XCX Kicks Off New Era with New Music Video – Watch Now!

Credit: YouTube

Charli XCX is leaving her Brat days behind her!

At midnight on Friday (May 8), the 33-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer kicked off her new era by dropping her brand new single titled “Rock Music.”

“Me and my friends, we go out / We take pictures and make stuff together / And sometimes we cry / We kiss each other, real incestuous vibes,” Charli sings. “(I knew you’d like that) / Yeah, we’re so inspired / Basically all the time / Yeah, we’re on to the next.”

Along with the new single, Charli debuted the rocking music video to go along with it, which features a cameo by her husband George Daniel.

“Rock Music” comes amid speculation that she’s been teasing a new B-sides project. The “Von Dutch” superstar just changed the name of her alt handle, formerly “360_brat,” to “b.sides,” prompting speculation about potential new music.

Charli has been very busy these past few months. She released her mockumentary The Moment and released new original music featured in the movies Wuthering Heights and Mother Mary.

In a recent interview, Charli admitted that she may “quit music” to do this instead.

Keep scrolling to read all the lyrics to the new song…

Posted To:Charli XCX Lyrics Music