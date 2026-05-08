Rosalía is a Stunning Lady in Red While Greeting Fans in Spain

Credit: Backgrid USA

Rosalía is debuting a new hairstyle and greeting fans!

The 33-year-old entertainer was seen on the streets of Seville, Spain on Friday (May 8). See all the photos of her chatting with her fans, signing autographs, and taking photos in the gallery of this post.

She was dressed in a stunning, fitted, red midi dress featuring a wide scoop neckline and a sleeveless bodice. Rosalía paired the dress with black leather Mary Jane-style flats and her shorter hair was on display as she left it loose and in curls that framed her face.

In March, the “Di Mi Nombre” singer posed for a photo with model Loli Bahia and fans have been wondering if they might be dating as they’ve been seen on and off for several months now and rumored to have been holding hands on New Year’s Eve, too.

Rosalía started her LUX Tour on March 16 at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, and then traveled to Paris, France, and later Switzerland, Italy, and Spain. She’s currently on her biggest headlining tour to date and will have toured 17 countries and 42 arenas by the time it wraps up in September in San Juan at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. You can get tickets here!

Browse through the gallery for photos of Rosalía out and about in Spain…

Posted To:Candid Photos Rosalia