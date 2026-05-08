Sabrina Carpenter Raves About ‘Cats’ on Broadway, Calls It a ‘Must See’ Show

Credit: Backgrid, Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter is encouraging her fans to see Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway!

The 26-year-old singer attended a performance of the Broadway musical on Thursday night (May 7) at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

Sabrina was joined at the show by her sister and creative partner Sarah Carpenter, her bestie Paloma Sandoval, and her manager Merce Jesser.

The musical is back on Broadway in a reimagined with choreography from the New York City Ballroom scene.

Sabrina was seen holding one of the show’s yellow fans as she left the theatre. She went on her Instagram Stories that night to share a photo of the Playbill, adding, “Must see!!!!!”

Cats: The Jellicle Ball has been nominated for 9 Tony Awards this year, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Andre de Shields.

Sabrina‘s night on Broadway comes just a few days after she hit the stage for a performance at the 2026 Met Gala, where she was the night’s surprise musical guest. She even brought up a legendary singer on stage to surprise the crowd of A-List stars.

Sabrina was seen wearing a yellow jacket, jeans, and a leopard print hat while attending the show.

Get your tickets now to see Cats on Broadway. It’s running through September 6 only.

Posted To:Broadway Candid Photos Cats Sabrina Carpenter