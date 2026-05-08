Sebastian Stan Spotted Running Errands in London Amid Working on New Movie ‘Impunity’

Credit: Backgrid

Sebastian Stan is enjoying some downtime in London.

The 43-year-old actor’s muscular legs were on display in short shorts while running errands around town on Thursday (May 7) in London, England.

Sebastian was spotted picking up some groceries, including a bag of frozen peas, during the outing.

Sebastian Stan is working a new movie called Impunity

It was just announced that Sebastian will be filming a new movie called Impunity, with scenes short across the U.K., Spain, and Chile.

The film is set against the backdrop of one of the legal cases of the 20th century when Augusto Pinochet was arrested in London in 1998. For the first time, a former dictator could lose his immunity and face justice beyond his own country. As two covert operations unfold behind closed doors, a mercenary recruited by an NGO and a Chilean envoy are drawn into a labyrinth of conspiracies, betrayals, and geopolitical maneuvering — only to discover, at their own expense, that the real battle for justice is fought far from the courtroom, in the shadows.

–Variety

Sebastian will be starring opposite Ana de Armas in the upcoming movie.

Sebastian is also preparing for another role – dad!

In March, it was reported that he and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child together, though they have not yet commented on the news.

Annabelle was seen stepping out for a Met Gala party this week.

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