‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Actor Salaries Revealed: Meryl, Anne, & Emily All Earned the Same Amount

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt all earned the same amount of money for their work in the movie The Devil Wears Prada 2 and that number has been revealed.

Variety reports that the actresses did a “favored nations” deal for the movie, which is when all actors come together and demand the same salary from the studio. Sources expected Meryl to earn the most money, so this comes as a surprise.

The eight-figure salaries for each actress were well-worth the spend because the movie has already grossed more than $250 million worldwide after just six days in theaters.

Meryl, Anne, and Emily each earned $12.5 million for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Sources told Variety that each actress was given a $12.5 million salary for their work in the sequel and that number is before any bonuses for box office performance.

With the movie performing incredibly well at the box office, those bonuses seem to be guaranteed and Variety reports that they could earn over $20 million each if the grosses continue at the current rate.

The budget of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was reportedly $100 million, with $37.5 million of that number going to the three stars. Those salaries amounted to more than the $35 million budget of the first movie.

Check out the 42 celebrities who made cameo appearances in the sequel!

Posted To:Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Meryl Streep The Devil Wears Prada The Devil Wears Prada 2