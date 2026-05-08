‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Makes History by Winning Largest Prize Ever in a Single Pricing Game

Credit: CBS

History has been made on The Price is Right, with a contestant taking home the show’s biggest prize ever for a single pricing game.

Vanesa from Vermont, a retired veteran, won more than $240,000 while playing the game “The Lion’s Share” during the Mother’s Day episode that aired on Friday (May 8).

In the pricing game, contestants have to guess the prices of grocery items to earn the chance to select 5 out of 40 balls on the screen. Each ball has a mystery prize, which could be money or items. But there are also five balls that cause you to lose everything. After unveiling the prize behind each ball, a contestant gets the opportunity to walk away with their winnings or continue.

Vanesa continued through the end of the game, winning $227,500 in cash and a $12,650 trip for two to Morocco.

Drew Carey revealed that this is the biggest prize ever for a single pricing game!

The first ball selected was for $2,500 and the second one had $25,000, which was such a big number that it sent Vanesa falling to the floor.

The next two balls were each for $100,000 and the final ball was for the trip to Morocco.

“Just so you know, Vanesa, she won $240,150 in cash and prizes, which makes her the biggest pricing game winner in Price is Right daytime history. Congratulations,” Drew said after the commercial break.

The potential winnings was $500,000!

Contestants have the opportunity to win up to $500,000 in the game as there are five $100,000 balls on the screen. The game is sponsored by BetMGM.

Vanesa‘s winnings of $240,150 break the previous record for a single game, which was $210,000 for a game of Cliffhangers back in 2016.

Posted To:Television The Price is Right