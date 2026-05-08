TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ Teen Couple Bella Vaughn, 16, & Hunter Johnson, 14, Reveal Engagement

Credit: TLC/YouTube

Teenagers Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson are taking the next step in their relationship.

The couple, who currently appear on TLC’s Unexpected, are officially engaged after Bella announced the news on TikTok earlier this week.

Bella, 16, shared the update on Wednesday (May 6), posting photos of her engagement ring alongside sweet captions celebrating the milestone.

In one image, she showed off her left hand and wrote, “now the best thing about my left hand…,” before sharing another close-up of the ring with the caption, “is a ring on it, from the right man,” along with a heart emoji.

She was quoting lyrics from the song “My Left Hand” by Meghan Patrick, with the song playing as a sound attached to the short slideshow.

The second photo provided fans with a closer look at the square-shaped diamond ring set on a gold band. A smaller hand, believed to belong to the couple’s son Wesley, nicknamed “Wes,” could also be seen touching the ring in the snapshot.

Bella and Hunter, 14, are featured in the newest season of TLC’s Unexpected reality show, which follows teen parents as they navigate pregnancy, parenthood, and relationships at a young age. The pair’s storyline documents the birth of their son Wes and their lives as new parents.

The couple is one of the youngest featured on the series, with Bella being only 15 while it was filmed and Hunter was 13.

Find out what other celebrities have recently gotten engaged!

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