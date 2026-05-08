‘Vogue’ Exec Reveals Exact Moment Sabrina Carpenter Said Yes to Performing at Met Gala 2026

Credit: Backgrid

Sabrina Carpenter‘s performance at the 2026 Met Gala was in the works since last December!

Vogue Magazine‘s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy just revealed some new details about Sabrina‘s performance, including how it all came together.

On December 16, 2025, Sabrina was spotted having lunch with Sergio at Bar Pitti in New York City. At the time, fans had wondered if she was being courted for a cover on the magazine, but they actually were discussing the Met Gala performance.

Sergio Kletnoy revealed the performance origins in an Instagram post.

Sergio took to Instagram on Friday (May 8) to share photos from the Met Gala performance. At the end of the slideshow, he included one of the paparazzi photos of them outside of Bar Pitti.

He wrote, “Forever grateful to Sabrina & Stevie for this magical, spellbinding and bewitching evening. (And Bar Piti where it all began back in December ?!)”

Sabrina performed several of her hit solo songs and then did a duet on “Landslide” with the legendary Stevie Nicks.

Make sure to watch the videos from Sabrina‘s performance at the Met Gala and also take a look at photos from her exclusive after party later that night.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Met Gala Sabrina Carpenter Sergio Kletnoy