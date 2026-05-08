What’s the ‘First Time in San Juan’ Song? Puerto Rico Song Lyrics Revealed
If the Puerto Rico song is playing over and over in your head, you’re not alone.
TikTok user @saxboybilly18 has gone viral for his “comedy videos exploring the world” with different songs created for cities all around the globe. His profile notes that he uses the AI music generator app Suno to write lyrics.
The catchy tune has been used in tons of videos on TikTok and the Savannah Bananas have even created dance routines to the track.
The lyrics are so catch and you can read them below.
“First time in San Juan, mi hijo
Capital of Puerto Rico
Immediately was enchanted
The whole plane clapped when we landed
Didn’t want to do just tourist stuff
So I took the bus to Caguas
It’s a wild place to vacation
Slot machines in the bus station
On my first time in Puerto Rico
Malta and Mofongo papacito
One flag is light, the other dark blue
And a Barack Obama statue
All of this in Puerto Rico.”
The account has dozens of songs for various cities, with millions of views and likes across them. You can watch the original video for the “Puerto Rico Song” below.
@saxboybilly18 The Puerto Rico Song, a song about Puerto Rico including San Juan and Caguas #puertorico #sanjuan #caguas #puertorico?? #sunomusic lyrics: me ?: @Suno ? original sound – saxboybilly18
English Teacher actor Brian Jordan Alvarez has created many videos set to the song. Watch one below!
@brianjordanalvarez ? original sound – saxboybilly18