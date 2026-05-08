What’s the ‘First Time in San Juan’ Song? Puerto Rico Song Lyrics Revealed

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If the Puerto Rico song is playing over and over in your head, you’re not alone.

TikTok user @saxboybilly18 has gone viral for his “comedy videos exploring the world” with different songs created for cities all around the globe. His profile notes that he uses the AI music generator app Suno to write lyrics.

The catchy tune has been used in tons of videos on TikTok and the Savannah Bananas have even created dance routines to the track.

The lyrics are so catch and you can read them below.

“First time in San Juan, mi hijo

Capital of Puerto Rico

Immediately was enchanted

The whole plane clapped when we landed

Didn’t want to do just tourist stuff

So I took the bus to Caguas

It’s a wild place to vacation

Slot machines in the bus station

On my first time in Puerto Rico

Malta and Mofongo papacito

One flag is light, the other dark blue

And a Barack Obama statue

All of this in Puerto Rico.”

The account has dozens of songs for various cities, with millions of views and likes across them. You can watch the original video for the “Puerto Rico Song” below.

English Teacher actor Brian Jordan Alvarez has created many videos set to the song. Watch one below!

Posted To:Music TikTok