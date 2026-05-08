Zara Larsson’s Heel Breaks Before ‘Lush Life’ Dance During ‘Today Show’ Performance

Credit: Backgrid

Zara Larsson performed on the Today Show and had a bit of a wardrobe mishap!

The 28-year-old “Midnight Sun” singer accidentally broke her heel right before performing the dance routine in “Lush Life” during the morning show performance on Friday (May 8) in New York City.

Zara brought Today co-host Sheinelle Jones on stage to be her “Lush Life” girl at the show.

“We gotta dance extra hard because I lost my heel!” Zara said. Watch below!

During the appearance, Zara also performed her songs “Midnight Sun,” “Stateside,” and “Pretty Ugly.”

While chatting about her recent resurgence, Zara said, “Now, as I’m older, I really practice to be present and to be in the moment … and I feel really grateful and happy for everything that’s happening.”

Zara was also asked about her sparkly wardrobe.

“That’s just who I am as a person. I think when I was younger, I used to try to suppress that a little bit because I wanted people to look at me as cool and fashionable but now I’m just like, ‘Let’s just be true. Let’s just be true to who I am,’ which is very sparkly, on the edge of a little tacky, just fun, colorful,” she said.

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